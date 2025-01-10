Live
- Blinkit Now Delivers Laptops, Monitors, and Printers in 10 Minutes
- OnePlus 13 First Sale Begins Today: Price, Offers and Discounts
- Wilting MVA in Maha, Sanjay Raut dares Congress to announce end of INDIA bloc
- Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: Consolidation of suit should benefit both sides, says SC
- Champion of stronger relations with India, Chandra Arya runs for Canadian PM's race
- Thai Chicken Sliders
- Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll
- Chicken Keema Kebab
- Tragic Bus Accident in Suryapet District: Four Dead, 17 Injured
- Madhur Sharma launches new EP ‘Reversion’; announces nationwide tour
Just In
Palace wedding: Sindoor organza embroidered saree
For a palace wedding, nothing says grandeur like a traditional saree.
For a palace wedding, nothing says grandeur like a traditional saree. The grace of a saree harmonizes perfectly with the grandeur of a palace setting, which makes it the perfect element for a royal celebration. Choose sumptuous fabrics such as organza, brocade, or velvet. An ornamented saree with fine embroidery, zari, or crystal decorations can transport your appearance to match the royal ambiance.
The red saree is a timeless, strong option that does not go unnoticed. Rich colours, crimson, ruby, or scarlet are ideally suited to a royal wedding because they convey the magnificence and the intensity of the surroundings. A saree in these bold, dramatic hues evokes the royal splendour of a palace, making you feel like part of the royal court.