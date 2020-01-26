Ranveer Singh brings back the rare 1970's retro flamboyance, in great style

Ranveer Singh is one of today's leading actors who seems to be able to pull off unconventional roles, not only on screen but also off it. Singh is also well known for his eccentric and unconventional style, from playing a demure college-going boy in Gully Boy to the wild and crazy Khilji in Padmaavat. Taking his love for dramatic dressing a little higher, Sabyasachi's actor put on an outfit.

Before heading off to the airport to show off his latest look, Singh did not hold back from experimenting with dressing up. The actor chose a deep-necked polka-dot full-sleeve shirt. The shirt also came with a necktie which left the actor loose. The shirt was tucked into high-waist, shiny pants with vertical pink green and yellow stripes on it. The actor completed this look with pastel pink shoes, a cap made from the same polka print as his shirt and red geometrical pattern sunnies to accessorize his look and make a statement.

The pieces are from the Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin collaboration which took place back in 2017. And it is safe to say that Ranveer brought back the '70s in style while playing his experimental fashion crd right!

The also pulled off the outfit was previously worn by female models on the runway, well! He gave us a peek into what gender-fluid the dressing is like by sporting the outfit that even Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore for the shoot of a magazine a while ago!

Though the look was OTT, we absolutely love how Ranveer Singh pulled it off and highly doubt any other actor would have been able to do so as well as he did!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer's Sabyasachi look? Love it or hate it?