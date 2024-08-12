Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024 organized by Bengal Handloom Art

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024 is set to take place from 12th August to 18th August at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad promising to be a vibrant showcase of artisanal craftsmanship and cultural heritage. This annual event brings together weavers, designers, and handloom enthusiasts from across the country, offering a unique platform to celebrate and support the rich traditions of handloom weaving. The Expo formally inaugurated by Tollywood actress & Bigg Boss fame Ashwini Sree along with organizers Somnath Bowmik and Abhijit Shaw.

“It is an immense pleasure and honor for me to be here at the Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024, a grand celebration of India's rich and diverse handloom traditions. This event is not just an exhibition of textiles; it is a tribute to the artisans who have kept our cultural heritage alive through their craftsmanship. This expo is not only a showcase of their talent but also a platform to empower them by connecting them directly with weavers. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of our craftspersons, who have preserved these age-old techniques for generations.” said Ashwini.

“The Silk of India organized by Bengal Handloom Art Exhibition is set to dazzle visitors with an extraordinary display of handwoven textiles and traditional crafts from 50+ master weavers & 20+ states across the region. Explore a wide array of handloom products, including sarees, scarves, fabrics, home textiles, and more, all crafted by skilled weavers using traditional techniques.” said Somnath.

"We are thrilled to host the Silk of India Handloom Exhibition, which aims to promote and support our talented weavers, this Exhibition is an opportunity for the community to appreciate the beauty and significance of handloom textiles and ensure their legacy continues." said Abhijit.

Renowned master weavers across Indian showcasing their art in the expo Banarasi saree, Bhagalpuri silk, Bangalore Silk, Chennai silk, Mysore silk, Dharmavaram, Pochampally, Jamdani, Lenin cotton, Tussar, Vishnupuri silk, Dress material, Chanderi etc Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024 organized by Bengal Handloom Art

A grand showcase of India’s Weaving Heritage



Hyderabad- The highly anticipated Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024 is set to take place from 12th August to 18th August at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad promising to be a vibrant showcase of artisanal craftsmanship and cultural heritage. This annual event brings together weavers, designers, and handloom enthusiasts from across the country, offering a unique platform to celebrate and support the rich traditions of handloom weaving. The Expo formally inaugurated by Tollywood actress & Bigg Boss fame Ashwini Sree along with organizers Somnath Bowmik and Abhijit Shaw.

Delete Edit



