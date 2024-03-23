5 nutritious recipes and snack ideas for a vibrant celebration

As Holi, the festival of colours, draws near, anticipation fills the air with joy. Amidst the lively festivities, it’s crucial to prioritize health. This Holi, revel in delightful treats that also nourish your body. Here are five recipes and snack ideas to infuse your celebration with colour and vitality.



Baked Gujiyas: Transform the traditional deep-fried Gujiyas into a guilt-free delight by baking them. Swap refined flour with whole wheat flour and fill them with your favourite nuts and seeds and natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery. Bake until golden brown for a healthier take on this classic treat.

Platter Full of Rainbow: Embrace the vibrant Holi spirit with a rainbow fruit platter. Get your hands on all types of colourful fruits you can arrange like strawberries, oranges, pineapple, kiwi, grapes, and blueberries. Wash them thoroughly and dice them the way you like them. Not only is this platter visually appealing, but also offers a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to uplift your immunity.

Spiced Papad Bites: Instead of frying papads, opt for baking and spice them up with a mix of chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, and black salt. Bake to a crisp and serve with a tangy salsa or yogurt dip for a flavourful and healthy snack.

Grilled Paneer Tikka: For a protein-rich snack, savour grilled paneer tikka. Marinate paneer cubes in yogurt along with spices, skewer with colourful bell peppers, onions, and cherry tomatoes, and grill until charred. Serve with mint chutney with a dash of lemon for a tangy twist.

Healthy Thandai Smoothie: Reimagine the traditional Thandai into a healthier version by blending almond milk, dates, saffron, cardamom, fennel seeds, and rose water. This refreshing smoothie is not only nutritious but also hydrating, perfect for Holi celebrations.

These five recipes offer a colourful and healthy way to celebrate Holi with a blast. From baked Gujiyas to vibrant fruit platters, let these dishes brighten your festivities while nourishing your body.