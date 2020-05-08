Aloo Matter: Yummy Dish For All Your Friday Lunch Menu

It's Friday… Only a day for the weekend!!! So, today you need to have something yummy! Well, to stay healthy and fit, weekly one day you need to have chapathi's for your lunchtime… But a yummy curry will definitely add a great taste to your chapati's…

What can beat the tasty aloo curry…

So, we Hans India have come up with yummy 'Aloo Mutter' curry all our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients

For Aloo Mutter

• 1 1/2 cups potato cubes

• 1 cup green peas

• 2 tbsp oil

• 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

• 1 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)

• 1 tbsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)

• 1 1/2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

• 1/2 cup tomato puree

• 1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

• 1 1/2 tsp chilli powder

• 1 1/2 tsp coriander-cumin seeds (dhania-jeera) powder

• 1 tsp garam masala

• 1/2 tsp sugar

• salt to taste

For The Garnish

• 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Process

• Take a pressure cooker and heat the oil in it. Next goes cumin seeds and saute them for 30 seconds.

• Then goes ginger, garlic, onions and green chillies… Saute until onions turn golden brown and then add tomato puree…

• Mix well and add turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander-cumin seeds powder and garam masala. Mix well and cook well for 2 minutes.

• Thereafter add green peas, potato and 3/4th cup of water… After water gets bubbled then goes salt and sugar.

• Pressure cook the curry for 3-4 whistles. After the steam goes off, then remove the lid and serve hot garnishing with coriander.

That's it! The yummy 'Aloo-Mutter' curry will definitely satisfy your hunger pangs and can be made in minutes…