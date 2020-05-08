Aloo Matter: Yummy Dish For All Your Friday Lunch Menu
It’s Friday… Only a day for the weekend!!! So, today you need to have something yummy! Well, to stay healthy and fit, weekly one day you need to have chapathi’s for your lunch time… But a yummy curry will definitely add a great taste to your chapati’s…
What can beat the tasty aloo curry…
So, we Hans India have come up with yummy 'Aloo Mutter' curry all our readers… Have a look!
Ingredients
For Aloo Mutter
• 1 1/2 cups potato cubes
• 1 cup green peas
• 2 tbsp oil
• 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions
• 1 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)
• 1 tbsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)
• 1 1/2 tsp finely chopped green chillies
• 1/2 cup tomato puree
• 1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
• 1 1/2 tsp chilli powder
• 1 1/2 tsp coriander-cumin seeds (dhania-jeera) powder
• 1 tsp garam masala
• 1/2 tsp sugar
• salt to taste
For The Garnish
• 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
Process
• Take a pressure cooker and heat the oil in it. Next goes cumin seeds and saute them for 30 seconds.
• Then goes ginger, garlic, onions and green chillies… Saute until onions turn golden brown and then add tomato puree…
• Mix well and add turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander-cumin seeds powder and garam masala. Mix well and cook well for 2 minutes.
• Thereafter add green peas, potato and 3/4th cup of water… After water gets bubbled then goes salt and sugar.
• Pressure cook the curry for 3-4 whistles. After the steam goes off, then remove the lid and serve hot garnishing with coriander.
That's it! The yummy 'Aloo-Mutter' curry will definitely satisfy your hunger pangs and can be made in minutes…