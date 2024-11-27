Cozy recipes for winter comfort

Winter is the perfect season to cozy up with nourishing, homemade meals that not only warm you up but also keep you energized. From vibrant power bowls to indulgent yet healthy treats, these recipes are packed with nutrients and flavor. Let’s dive in!

Double Chocolate Pecan Cookies- Recipe

A guilt-free indulgence that combines rich chocolate with the crunch of pecans.

Ingredients:

- 1/3 cup chopped American pecans

- 125g all-purpose flour

- 50g caster sugar

- 50g brown sugar

- 75g soft salted butter

- ½ tsp vanilla essence

- 2 tbsp cold milk

- ¼ tsp baking soda (mixed with flour)

- 75g dark and milk chocolate (chopped)

Method:

1. Cream butter, sugars, and vanilla until fluffy. Add milk and mix well.

2. Gradually fold in flour, then stir in pecans and chocolate chunks.

3. Shape into cookies and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.

4. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt (optional) and cool before serving.

Tip: These cookies pair perfectly with a warm cup of spiced tea or coffee!

- By Chef at American Pecans

Walnut Daliya Halwa (with Jaggery)

A traditional dessert with a nutty twist, perfect for winter nights.

Ingredients:

- 2-3 tbsp ghee

- ¼ cup Chilean walnuts (roasted)

- 1 cup broken wheat (daliya)

- ½ cup jaggery

- 1½ cups water

- 1 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and roast walnuts until fragrant. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, sauté daliya until golden. Add water and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

3. Transfer cooked daliya to a pan, add jaggery, and stir until dissolved.

4. Mix in cardamom powder and roasted walnuts. Simmer until the mixture thickens.

5. Serve hot, garnished with additional walnuts.

Quick Tip: Adjust sweetness by altering the jaggery quantity as per your preference.

-By Chef at Chile Walnut

Enjoy a Winter of Warmth and Wellness! These recipes are designed to provide comfort while nourishing your body. Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast, a unique soup, or a sweet treat, these dishes are sure to brighten up your winter days.