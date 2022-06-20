Famous Tea Garden in India : For Tea Enthusiasts who like to visit Tea Estates

Many Indians are addicted to tea, as it is popular beverage in India and numerous households in India, start their day with tea.

In India, one can find numerous tea garden, below you can find the list of some of them.

1. Glenburn Tea Estate

This one is one of the famous tea garden in India, it is located in Darjeeling, in the foothills of the Himalaya. This destination is spread is more than 16000 acres in the awesome endless green meadows.

2. Happy Valley Tea Estate

This one is an oldest tea estate. The tea grown is very famous for its flowery flavor, this garden looks very beautiful and has got refreshing production as well.

3. Nilgiri tea Estate

This one is one of the best tea gardens, which has been growing tea for more than 100 years. This tea garden is famous for its tea because of its strong flavor, dark aromatic tea.

In other tea garden, you would see that they grow tea according to the season, but here, the scene is totally different. Here the tea to be grown throughout the year. This tea garden is surrounded by lush greenery. There is a peaceful tea lounge, where one can taste the brilliant flavours of tea.

4. Jorhat Tea Bungalows

The bungalows situated are from colonial times. One can stay here and have good holiday experience.

5. Kanan Devan Hills Plantation

This Kanan Devan Hills Plantation is a very peaceful and tranquil place in Kerala. It is a tourist attraction, which covers huge traffic of visitors. Munnar is the hill station looks so fascination.

6. Darang Tea Estate

Darang Tea Estate is situated in Himachal Pradesh, it is a family-owned place and it has a cottage with stunning views. If you ever visit the place, then do not miss the chance to visit here.

7. Cooch Behar Tea Estate

This tea estate is famous for its fresh and lovely tea. It is also well known for its tea production.

8. Kolukumalai Tea Estate, Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is very famous for tea plantation. From 1930's, this two-story estate was established. The tea garden has a beautiful scenic view and a panoramic sky view.