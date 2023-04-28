Learn how to prepare Rice Kheer

Rice payasam are usually prepared during special occasion or during festivals. It is one of the most favourite Indian dessert rice kheer, can be made quickly and easily with just a few ingredients.



The above desert can be enjoyed after a hearty dinner.

You only need few ingredients to prepare rice kheer

-Five cups milk, full cream

-one fourth cup rice (Washed)

-half cup sugar

-ten to twelve raisins

-four green cardamoms

-ten to twelve almonds (Shredded) blanched

How to make Rice Kheer?

-Boil the rice and milk in a deep pan

-Next simmer over low flams, you must stir occasionally till the rice is cooked and the milk becomes thick

-when done add sugar, raisins and cardamoms

-stir till sugar gets dissolved properly

-Transfer into a serving dish and then garnish with almonds

-serve hot or chilled.

To enhance the flavour, you can add saffron and also rose water to this dessert.