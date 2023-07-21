National Junk Food Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Quotes

Have you ever wished for a day where you can consume as much as you want? In fact, today is that day. National Junk Food Day is celebrated on July 21 of every year. This is not your typical day of indulgence as it is dedicated to the foods, we enjoy snacking on. Today, junk food can be consumed at every meal. Popularized in the United States during the 1950s, junk food is often high in fat, sugar, salt, and calories. But they are also exceptionally tasty! On National Junk Food Day, treat yourself. On this day, you are allowed to consume your favorite snacks without regret. So feel free to add extra cheese to your burger and order fries. Today is allowed!

NATIONAL JUNK FOOD DAY ACTIVITIES

Consume your favourite junk kitchen

This is the easiest and most fun way to celebrate National Junk Food Day. Do you want some fries? Cake? French fries? Choose what your heart desires and devour it. Today, calories don't matter!

Share your unhealthy snacks on social media

Junk Food Day is the ideal opportunity to treat yourself and show it off. Take an Instagram photo of the chocolate bourbon muffins you ate for lunch.

Host a decadent food party

Just eating junk food with your peers is better than eating it alone. Invite people over for a junk food potluck. No leafy greens allowed, just everyone's favourite fatty, carb-based, and cheesy dishes.

SIGNIFICANCE

Do you count carbs or calories? On Junk Food Day, you're excused. Skip the salad and order the meat lovers pizza. Your nonfat frozen yogurt is delicious, but today you can indulge in double-sweet ice cream without feeling guilty.

There's always a guy in the break room eating a salad while you're eating nachos. You don't need to worry about them today as they are also (secretly) participating in Junk Food Day.

A few quotes about junk foods to drive away the guilt and enjoy the platter to the fullest.

1. "I suppose women are attracted to the bad-boy image sometimes because it's fun to have an adventure. It's like eating junk food... it's fun at the time, but ultimately not the best choice."- Dita Von Teese

2. "I was always a junk food person, still am"- Dolly Patron

3. "I learned a lot from eating junk food"- Adriano Zumbo

4. "When I'm under stress, I do yoga. It's when I'm happiest that I have a problem with junk food." - Britney Spears

5. "Most people are satisfied with the junk food being sold as music."- Billy Joel

6. "In terms of diet, my parents had a restaurant business so I don't eat any junk food."- Camille Rowe.

7. "I eat junk food, cheesecake, cheese, pizza - but just lower amounts of it."- JWoww

8. "I love eating junk food. I'm a huge snacker, chips and candy."- Jeremy Linn

Cravings are intense feelings of desire for a specific substance. When opioids and dopamine in the brain react to the benefits of high-calorie foods, appetites for junk food can arise. Studies have shown that when we are under stress, we are more likely to crave sweets and baked goods. National Junk Food Day provides the perfect excuse (for a day) to eat junk food, which is not a healthy way to deal with stress on a regular basis.