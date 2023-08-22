Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes

Celebrate the joy and festivities of Onam with these two delightful recipes that put a wholesome twist on traditional dishes by incorporating the goodness of Quaker Oats. As food plays an essential role in these celebrations, what better way to elevate your Onam feast than with the addition of oats?



Try the 'Oats Payasam' for a creamy and nutritious dessert or savour the 'Oat-A-LiciousUnniyappams' – a wholesome twist on traditional dumplings. As you relish these scrumptious delights, let the taste of tradition and the nourishing addition oats fill your festive gatherings with joy and happiness.







Happy Onam!



Here are two such healthy recipes that you can most certainly whip up this Onam for your friends and family-

Payasam by Pearle Maaney | Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

• ½ cup Quaker Oats Multigrain

• 1 ½ cup Skim Milk

• ½ cup Sugar (Optional)

• ½ cup Ghee (Optional)

• Cashews ~ as desired

• 1 pinch Cardamom Powder

Preparation:

• Roast cashew nuts till golden and set them aside.

• To the same pan, add Oats Multigrain. Toast and roast them till they're golden. Then pour milk and mix.

• Cook until it turns thick. Then add cardamom powder and sugar (optional). Mix until it dissolves.

• Pour a little ghee (optional) and stir. Transfer Oats Payasam in a serving bowl.

• Garnish with Cashew Nuts. Serve hot or warm!

Unniyappams by Richa Gupta | Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups Quaker Oats Multigrain Mix

• ½ cup Whole Wheat Flour

• 15 reseeded dates, soaked in hot water

• 2 ripe bananas

• ¼ cup coconut bits

• 1 tbsp black sesame seeds

• ½ tsp baking soda

• Pinch of salt (Optional)

• 1 tbsp Ghee (Optional)

Preparation:

• Grind Oats Multigrain into a mixture and set aside.

• Grind bananas and soaked dates together till smooth.

• Mix together Oats Multigrain flour, whole wheat flour, ground banana date mixture, black sesame seeds, coconut bits, a pinch of salt (optional), baking soda and approx 1.5-2 cups water to make a batter.

• Pour into paniyaram pan-brushed with ghee (optional).

• Cook for 4-5 minutes on low and flip.

• Cook on the other side for 2-3 minutes and your unniyappams are ready in a few easy steps!