The redolence of Bangla sweets

We Indians have a thing deep rooted in most of us for the taste bud located just on the front of the tongue, Sweet taste. We want to relish this after every meal to feel complete from inside. Every auspicious occasion starts with 'Muh mitha Karo'.



Delhi is famous for sweets of all sort and varieties from every nook and corner of the country. Walking past the crowded lanes of Mandi House in search of the finest sweets we come across one such shop, the Bangla sweets. The red coloured eye catchy signboard, the placards showing the historical relevance since 1957, the view of the different eateries kept over the counters can bring water to every person's mouth who gazes at it. Walking in the shop we can see people waiting at the counters to get their sweets and namkeens packed. Staff all well dressed up, gloves and headcovers on them properly attending the customers. Starting from kaju katri to chhaphan bhog to namkeens, it's a one place solution to your namkeen and sweets demand.

In an exclusive interview Ramit Aggarwal the proprietor of Bangla sweets, threw light on certain aspects related to the shop and the varieties of sweets they got to offer to people.

Excerpts from the interview:



How did you initiate into sweet business?



It was basically my grandfather's passion. He was initially doing business, outside Delhi. When he came to the capital He wanted to get into this so he started this business in the city with his friends.

You being from North, how did you understood the essence of East India and especially of Bengali sweet dishes?



I was given everything well prepared in hand. Then we have a lot of workforce who hails from eastern part of India and while observing them, seeing how they work, what is there food preferences, culture, their tastes, delicacies, palettes we developed that in us.

Why you targeted selling only Bengali sweet? Why not others and what inspired you?



Actually the name is related to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Bangla Sahib marg nearby. That is why my grandfather opted for a name Bangla.

These days people are more inclined towards eating sugar free food. How your brand is entertaining them?



So you are right there is a very much growing demand for them but the demand for the sugar item is also going up because sweets are primarily considered as a dessert. But yes there is a market for sugar free and we are catering to them.

People always crave for different dishes. How innovative is this brand?



We use some of the very traditional methods of cooking.It is the traditional taste which is our USP. To retain that we have tried to develop a training program to train our workers.

As we heard that you brought chefs from Kolkata. What's the reasons for that?



We have chefs from Kolkata as well as from other parts of the country. We call them " kaarigars". This is a very manpower driven work, skilled work.