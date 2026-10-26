From Hand Hygiene to Vaccination: 7 Expert Tips to Prevent Infections

Infections can affect anyone, but many can be prevented by following simple, consistent everyday practices. Infection prevention is a shared responsibility that helps protect individuals, families, healthcare professionals and the wider community.

Dr. Arcy Billoria, Head – Lab & HIC, Consultant Microbiologist and Infection Control Specialist at Aster Prime Hospital, shares seven essential practices to help prevent infections and promote better health:

1. Practise Proper Hand HygieneWash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing or eating food, after using the toilet, after coughing or sneezing, and whenever your hands are visibly dirty. If soap and water are unavailable and your hands are not visibly dirty, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser containing at least 60% alcohol. Maintaining proper hand hygiene helps reduce the spread of diarrhoeal and respiratory infections.

2. Follow Respiratory HygieneCover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of it safely. If a tissue is unavailable, cough or sneeze into your bent elbow rather than your hands. Wash or sanitise your hands afterwards, ensure adequate indoor ventilation wherever possible, and avoid close contact with others when you are unwell.

3. Keep Your Surroundings CleanRegularly clean frequently touched surfaces, including door handles, mobile phones, light switches, tables and kitchen counters. Use appropriate household cleaning products according to the manufacturer's instructions. While routine cleaning helps remove dirt and germs, disinfection may be necessary in specific situations, particularly when someone is ill. Never mix cleaning chemicals, as this can produce harmful fumes.

4. Stay Up to Date with Recommended VaccinationsVaccination helps protect against serious infectious diseases and reduces the risk of complications. Follow the recommended immunisation schedule for children and adults, and consult a qualified healthcare professional about vaccines appropriate for your age, medical history and potential exposure risks.

5. Use Antibiotics ResponsiblyAntibiotics are effective against certain bacterial infections but do not work against viral illnesses such as the common cold or influenza. Take antibiotics only when prescribed by an authorised healthcare professional, follow the prescribed instructions, and never share antibiotics or use leftover medicines without medical advice. Responsible antibiotic use helps combat antimicrobial resistance and ensures that these medicines remain effective for those who need them.

6. Follow Safe Healthcare PracticesWhen visiting a hospital or healthcare facility, follow recommended hand hygiene practices, observe visitor precautions and use masks or other protective equipment when advised by healthcare professionals. Adhering to infection prevention protocols helps protect patients, visitors and healthcare workers, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to infections.

7. Prevent Infections Through Everyday ChoicesAdopt safe food-handling practices by washing fruits and vegetables, cooking food thoroughly, keeping raw and cooked foods separate, and using safe drinking water. Avoid sharing personal items such as razors, combs and toothbrushes, as these may contribute to the spread of certain infections. Simple precautions, practised consistently, can significantly reduce the risk of infection and help create a healthier environment for everyone.