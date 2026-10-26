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Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Meets with Accident on Way To Sultanpur

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Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport this morning

Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Meets with Accident on Way To Sultanpur
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Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Meets with Accident on Way To Sultanpur

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The convoy of Rahul Gandhi, who was travelling to the Sultanpur court on Monday, met with an accident.

According to a preliminary report, Rahul Gandhi is safe, but some party workers and security personnel were injured in the accident, and they have been shifted to the hospital. Rahul is now on his way to the Sultanpur court.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport this morning. Hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders gathered at the airport to welcome the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP.

He immediately left for Sultanpur to appear before a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, which is set to pronounce its verdict in a defamation case against him on Monday. The defamation case relates to the objectionable remarks Gandhi made about then BJP president Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.

Vijay Mishra, a local BJP leader and former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank, filed the complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said, "We have complete faith in the judiciary. Rahul Gandhi ji is going to Sultanpur for that case only."

Security arrangements have been strengthened in Sultanpur, particularly around the court complex.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Rahul Gandhi Convoy AccidentSultanpur Court CaseRahul Gandhi Defamation CasePurvanchal Expressway AccidentUttar Pradesh News
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