Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Meets with Accident on Way To Sultanpur

The convoy of Rahul Gandhi, who was travelling to the Sultanpur court on Monday, met with an accident.

According to a preliminary report, Rahul Gandhi is safe, but some party workers and security personnel were injured in the accident, and they have been shifted to the hospital. Rahul is now on his way to the Sultanpur court.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport this morning. Hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders gathered at the airport to welcome the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP.

He immediately left for Sultanpur to appear before a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, which is set to pronounce its verdict in a defamation case against him on Monday. The defamation case relates to the objectionable remarks Gandhi made about then BJP president Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.

Vijay Mishra, a local BJP leader and former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank, filed the complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said, "We have complete faith in the judiciary. Rahul Gandhi ji is going to Sultanpur for that case only."

Security arrangements have been strengthened in Sultanpur, particularly around the court complex.