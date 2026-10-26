Kerala judge booked in fatal crash, police to seek teen’s bail cancellation

Kochi: The police on Monday registered a case against an Additional District Judge, whose 17-year-old son drove a Mercedes-Benz that killed a scooter rider in Cheranelloor, after obtaining permission from the Kerala High Court.

The police will also shortly move the Ernakulam District Sessions Court seeking cancellation of the teenager’s bail.

The latest developments took place after a huge backlash on social media amid mounting public anger over the handling of the case, after the teenager was first released on station bail and subsequently granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The judge, who owns the car involved in the accident, is the father of the teenager accused of causing the death of Jayabalakrishnan, 55, a native of Manjali.

The police registered the case against him after approaching the High Court for permission to proceed against the judicial officer.

The police are examining the judge’s responsibility under the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly allowing his minor son, who did not possess a driving licence, to use the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 2.20 a.m. on Sunday on Container Road at Cheranelloor, near Kochi, when the Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the teenager rammed into Jayabalakrishnan’s scooter. He died at the spot.

Jayabalakrishnan ran a small roadside eatery near Chittoor temple and was returning home after closing his shop for the night.

His death has left his wife and three children without their principal breadwinner.

According to the police, the teenager was a regular driver and had taken the car out late at night to shoot a social media reel showing him driving at high speed.

Investigators have recovered footage from his mobile phone showing the car travelling at high speed shortly before the accident.

The teenager was taken into custody after the accident but released on station bail on Sunday evening.

Following protests by the victim’s family and local residents, he was taken into custody again and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.

The police have invoked Sections 181 and 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the teenager for allegedly driving without a licence and overspeeding.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had directed urgent action after the initial release triggered public outrage.

The Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order has been asked to examine the alleged lapses, while a show-cause notice is to be issued to Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.

Jayabalakrishnan’s daughter collapsed during a sit-in protest outside the police station and was taken to a hospital.

She has vowed to continue the fight for justice, while the family has demanded strict action against everyone found responsible.



