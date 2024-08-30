Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Understanding the Importance of Avoiding Moon Sightings and Remedies if You See It

C ccAs the vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, devotees are gearing up for the . This year, the 10-day festival will begin on September 7 and conclude on September 17. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with immense devotion and cultural enthusiasm across India.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Key Dates and Timings

Start Date: September 7, 2024 (Saturday)

Puja Tithi Begins: September 6, 2024 (Friday) at 3:01 PM

Puja Tithi Ends: September 7, 2024, at 5:37 PM

Puja Muhurat: September 7, 2024, from 11:07 AM to 1:33 PM*

Visarjan (End Date): September 17, 2024 (Tuesday)

The Significance of Avoiding Moon Sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi

An important ritual observed by many during Ganesh Chaturthi is avoiding the sighting of the Moon on this auspicious day. This tradition is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and is believed to prevent the occurrence of Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank, which refers to the false accusation of theft.

The Mythological Story Behind the Belief

According to a well-known legend, Lord Ganesha once went out for a ride on his mouse, but due to his heavy weight, he tripped and fell. Witnessing this, the Moon began to laugh, which angered Lord Ganesha. In his wrath, he cursed the Moon, declaring that anyone who sees the Moon on the night of Shukla Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada would be falsely accused of a crime and dishonoured in society.

Lord Krishna's Experience with Mithya Dosham

The mythological significance of this belief is further highlighted by the story of Lord Krishna. According to Drik Panchang, Lord Krishna was once falsely accused of stealing a precious gem called Syamantaka after he inadvertently saw the Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sage Narada informed Krishna about the curse and its origin, advising him to observe a fast on Ganesh Chaturthi to rid himself of the curse.

What to Do if You Accidentally See the Moon?

If you accidentally witness the Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, following Lord Krishna's example is recommended. Observing a fast on this day can help in absolving the effects of Mithya Dosham. Additionally, chanting the following mantra is advised:

Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah।

Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah॥

When Should You Avoid Moon Sighting?

To avoid the effects of Mithya Dosham, it is important to refrain from seeing the Moon during the specified period of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the Moon should be avoided from 3:01 PM on September 6, 2024, until 5:37 PM on September 7, 2024, as per the timings given by Drik Panchang.

Observing this tradition ensures that devotees can participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations without the fear of incurring Mithya Dosham.