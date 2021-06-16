Gourds and monsoon sets a delightful combination

The smell of wet earth and piping hot rasam is a monsoon delight I yearn for. Eating all the delicious veggies is another treat I look forward to. You are probably wondering – veggies in the monsoon? Yes! You will be surprised that in the absence of leafy greens how the Gourd family shines and provides you with all the much needed immune boosting nutrients.

From Bottle gourd to pumpkin, the gourd family has a variety of members, all differing in flavour but packed with nutrients. Let me introduce you to them all.

We have the popular Bottle Gourd (Lauki), the frequently used Ridge Gourd (Turi), the monsoon special Ash Gourd (White Pumpkin) , the Bristly- spiny Gourd(Kantola), a southern favourite Pointed Gourd ( Parwal), Ivy Gourd ( Tendli), the sambhar staple Orange Pumpkin and last but not the least, an acquired taste; Bitter Gourd(Karela).

There is no space for repetition when there are so many options to choose from. Besides variation, eating gourds during the monsoon have the following benefits.

Weight watchers delight

If you are striving to lose weight, then gourds are your best friends! I always recommend it to my clients as gourds are majorly made up with water are negligible calories. Packed with fibre, these can keep you satiated for long. So gorge on gourds without packing on the pounds.

Digestive Doctor I can vouch for the fact that gourds are easily digestible. Gourds are known alkalising food that neutralize acid in the body, preventing acid-reflux and ulcers. Due to their high fibre content, they add bulk to the food.

This results in a smooth bowel movement. Did you know? Bottle gourd is even touted as a natural laxative.

Nutrient treasure trove

Gourds are packed with vitamins and minerals. High on anti-oxidants vitamin A and C they reduce free radical damage in the body's cells, making them anti-inflammatory in nature. It is due to this property that they are used as liver and kidney detoxifiers.

Though they are rich in zinc, magnesium and copper, they have a very small amount of sodium. This makes them ideal to consume for those suffering from hypertension.

How to prepare gourds

It must be abundantly clear by now, that I love gourds. With all their wonderful benefits, gourds can be cooked and devoured in various ways. Stir-fry them in good quality fat and add on Indian spices or make them poriyal style.

Elevate your sambhars and stews by generously adding gourds. You can even prepare a bake, stuff them or make a soup. The skies may be dull but your palate doesn't have to be. Add on gourds to your diet and gift yourself a rainbow of health.