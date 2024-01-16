Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is an auspicious occasion celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the Sikh community in India. This annual festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last human Guru of the Sikhs. It is known for his multifaceted persona as a warrior, poet, and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh's teachings continue to inspire and guide the Sikh community. Let's delve into the significance of this day, its historical roots, and the festivities surrounding it.

Date:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on January 17 this year. On this particular day, Sikhs come together to celebrate the life and teachings of their revered Guru with grandeur, pomp, and joy.

History:

According to the Julian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna, Bihar, on December 22, 1666. However, as the Julian calendar is no longer followed, the celebration now aligns with the Gregorian calendar. His father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, faced a tragic fate as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb beheaded him for refusing to convert to Islam. Guru Gobind Singh's mother, Mata Gujri, gave birth to him in what is now known as Takhat Shri Harimander Ji Patna Sahib.

The turning point in Guru Gobind Singh's life came at the age of nine when, on the day of Baisakhi in 1676, he was declared the tenth guru of the Sikhs and this pivotal moment marked the beginning of a new era under his leadership.

Significance:

Guru Gobind Singh left an indelible mark on Sikhism through his literary contributions and his role in shaping the Khalsa Panth. A poet and writer of profound wisdom, he laid the foundation for the Khalsa, a disciplined and spiritually guided community.

One of Guru Gobind Singh's significant contributions was the declaration of Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru for the Sikh community before he died in 1708. This sacred scripture became the eternal source of guidance for Sikhs, emphasizing the importance of spirituality, equality, and justice.

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, devotees gather at Gurudwaras to offer prayers, sing hymns, and partake in langar (community meals). The festivities include vibrant processions, melodious kirtans, and reciting Guru Gobind Singh's teachings. The day serves as an opportunity for reflection, spiritual introspection, and a recommitment to the principles laid out by the revered Guru.

In conclusion, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a celebration, remembrance, and spiritual enrichment for the Sikh community. As they honour the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh, devotees find inspiration in his teachings and strive to embody the values of courage, justice, and equality in their lives.