Happy Cousins Day 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings

HAPPY COUSIN DAY 2023: Celebrated on July 24 each year, Cousin Day is a special occasion that honours the unique bond cousins share. Positioned among siblings and best friends, cousins hold a special place in our lives, connected to us in a way that extends beyond immediate family ties, making them the perfect companions and confidants. Whether it's reminiscing about cherished memories from the past or simply enjoying each other's company, cousins are a treasured part of our lives. To make this day even more special, we have compiled some wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Cousins’ day 2023: wishes and greetings

• We have come a long way from our innocent days to days of responsibilities. Thank you for always being my biggest support. Happy Cousins Day, everyone!

• Growing up with you has been the most wonderful aspect of my life. Happy Cousins Day 2023!

• We lost many friends along the way, but our cousins are the buddies who stayed with us forever. Wishing you a Happy Cousin Day.

• Happy Cousins Day to my favourite cousin on the planet. I love you lots and thank you for believing and supporting me always.

• I wish you were my sibling so that we could live in the same house and not have to wait for the holidays to see each other. Congratulations on Cousins Day!

Cousins’ Day 2023: Quotes

1. “In my cousin, I find a second self,” – Isabel Norton.

2. “You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them,” – Desmond Tutu.

3. “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together,” – Woodrow Wilson.

4. “When you have cousins, you have smiles and happiness in your life!!!”

Cousins’ Day 2023: Messages

1. Life is more enjoyable when you have someone who understands you like no one else, and that person for me is you. On Cousin Day, I’m sending you my love and hugs.

2. I can’t thank God enough for sending you as my cousin; you truly are the rainbow in my life. Happy Cousin Day My Dearest!

3. Our family calls us cousins, but our hearts say we are pals! Sending warm wishes on Cousin’s Day.

4. You have more spice in life when you have cousins in your life, best angels sent by God!!!

5. Celebrate the best relations in your life on Cousins Day as they are truly the blessings by Almighty.

6. Lovely childhood memories…..Awesome moments to cherish lifetime….. I have them all because I have amazing cousins in this world and I love them and also hate them.