Doctors Emphasize the Importance of Vaccination This Flu Season

“Many of our patients are sickened by serious flu that may result in life-threatening complications and hospital stays,” said L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. “Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and one of the best weapons we have to prevent serious illness.”

There are a number of individualities who are at an advanced threat of developing the contagion, like youthful children, the senior, pregnant women and grown-ups with habitual public health conditions. The most common side goods of the flu shot are not too bad either, similar as soreness at the injection point, mild headaches, or slight nausea. These usually go away in a short time. The flu vaccine won't cause you to contract the flu. However, if are concerned regarding your ability to get the vaccine, you should talk to your healthcare experts.

Utmost of the time you can control your symptoms at home by getting a lot of fluids, rest and taking flu drug. Still, serious symptoms like difficulty breathing or casket pain that's violent, constant dizziness or confusion, should not be ignored and might warrant a visit to the ER.

Still, it's not too late, ” Dr, “ If you have not gotten your flu shot yet. Cirillo continued. “For those who have questions or concerns, please speak with a doctor.. The flu vaccine is a well-established way to safeguard against the flu's severe form and also to avoid possible life-threatening, but preventable, immunization."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the nation's representative body representing emergency medicine specialists. Through continuing education as well as research, advocacy and public engagement, ACEP works to advance emergency medicine for its 40,000 members and over 150 million people they see every year. For more medical advisory, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org