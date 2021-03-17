Healthy eating, treats and going 'nuts'!

As you already know Neha is a young mother donning a myriad of hats from being a producer, judging a show, to hosting her own podcast. Pistachios provides her the perfect gateway to snack on between her ever-busy schedule and be the perfect snacking partner.



Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia recently seen promoting California Pistachio's. The actress says that as a mother she realised that there are small things that could instill in the child from an early age and healthy snacking is one of that.

Speaking on choosing California pistachio's, she says, "I think what excited me most was that I did not even know there was something like 'World Pistachio Day', which was on February 26th! Is that not cool? But more importantly, it was the fact that it helped promote healthier eating habits. Pistachios are rich in antioxidants, nutrients, they are sun ripened and grown in a nourishing soil California's Mediterranean climate.

The plus point is that these nuts are so tasty. I think it starts with making a choice. During the day and between meals when you feel like snacking, opt for something healthier instead of junk food. For example, I know when I am feeling dull during the day I could grab a few California Pistachios."

She added that 30 California Pistachios is only about 100 calories only and the best way to enjoy them is eating as they are, they tasty and even crunchy.

Pistachio lover



Neha shares, "Well, I certainly am now! Ever since I have discovered California Pistachios, they have dominated most of my snacking moments throughout the day. They make a smart snack choice as part of a balanced diet. California Pistachios offer both crunch and delicious flavor, and that is why it makes a satisfying, convenient, tasty and fun snack choice to include in my diet each day."

Pistachio's are different from other snack



A handful of Pistachios is a smart snack choice as part of a balanced diet. Offering both crunch and delicious flavor, they make a satisfying, convenient, tasty and fun snack choice to include in your diet each day. Pistachios are sun-ripened to give them an easily identifiable large, creamy smooth shell, green kernel, elongated shape and flat stem end. They stand out even in taste; Pistachios have a distinctive flavor, color and texture. Snack time is now healthy but also very satisfying.

Managing kids and work



"I think it's important that we make time to spend time with our family. And it's important to have your partner's help. So if I am busy I know I can rely on Angad to help out with Mehr and when he is, he knows I will do the same. I think time management is the key and giving it my 100 per cent when I am at home," adds the actress.

It's very important to maintain a healthy diet

A large part of who you are depends on the food you eat, how healthy you feel and how good your gut is. Resort to home food, freshly made food, more vegetarian food. And when you need to snack, choose the healthier options. For Neha it is definitely the Pistachios.