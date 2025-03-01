Despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s past criticism calling the HPV vaccine "defective," the vaccine has proven to be a significant tool in reducing cervical cancer risks. According to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the vaccine has contributed to a remarkable 80% decrease in the rates of precancerous cervical lesions among women aged 20-24, based on data from 2008 to 2022.

Human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection, is known to cause cervical cancer when persistent infections lead to abnormal cell growth in the cervix. While the immune system can usually clear the virus, it can persist in some cases, causing cancerous changes in cervical cells. The CDC's new report shows substantial progress in preventing these precancers with HPV vaccination.

From 2008 to 2022, 39,977 cases of precancerous cervical lesions (CIN2+) were reported, with 13,027 (32.6%) being classified as severe lesions (CIN3+). In women aged 20-24 years, the incidence of precancerous lesions dropped by 79.5%, with severe lesions falling by 80.3%. This sharp decline in cervical precancers correlates with the increase in HPV vaccinations.

While younger women saw major declines, other age groups exhibited mixed results. Women aged 25-29 saw a slight increase in precancerous lesions until 2016, followed by a decline. For women aged 30-39 years, rates also rose slightly from 2008 to 2016, but dropped after 2016. However, older women, especially those aged 40-64, experienced an increase in the incidence of precancerous lesions.

This data highlights the positive impact of HPV vaccination in younger women, who are benefiting from reduced rates of cervical precancers, while older women, who may not have received the vaccine, are seeing rising rates. This underlines the importance of continued screening and prevention efforts across all age groups.

The CDC recommends routine HPV vaccination for preteens at ages 11-12, with the option to start as early as age 9. The vaccination is given in two doses for those aged 9-14 and three doses for individuals 15-45, particularly for those who are immunocompromised. The vaccination schedule can be coordinated with other vaccines, making it a part of a comprehensive health plan.

The CDC notes that the observed declines in cervical precancers are consistent with the positive effects of the HPV vaccination program. As vaccinated women age, further decreases in cervical precancers are expected, confirming the lasting benefits of the vaccination.

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to voice concerns over the HPV vaccine, the CDC’s findings strongly support its effectiveness in reducing cervical cancer risks, particularly for younger women.