Penguin to launch book on Coronavirus

For the first time, Penguin Random House India is set to release an e-book, on the history, evolution, facts and myths around the Coronavirus, before the subsequent release of its physical form in the market.

'The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic' has been written by Dr Swapneil Parikh, Maherra Desai and Dr Rajesh M Parikh, and will be available on e-commerce websites from April 5. It will be published under the Ebury Press imprint.

Co-author of the book Dr Parikh says, "On March 7, Jaslok Hospital was fully compliant to deal with the pandemic before a single patient had come in.

This included setting aside space, ordering equipment and conducting staff training and trial runs although they are yet to receive a single Covid-19 patient.

Dr Swapneil Parikh has also helped put together a team of people from the IITs and IIMs and start-up entrepreneurs to form a private citizen task-force that is working on 3D printing ventilators and protective gear, data analysis to forecast the pandemic, telemedicine systems and decentralized testing.

Dr Rajesh M Parikh is the Director of Medical Research and Honorary Neuropsychiatrist at the Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai.

He trained and taught at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions in the U.S. and at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Dr Swapneil Parikh is a practicing physician in Mumbai and the co-founder of a healthcare start up while Maherra Desai is a clinical psychologist and medical researcher.