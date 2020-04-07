 Top
Trending :
Home  > Life Style > Health

Penguin to launch book on Coronavirus

Penguin to launch book on Coronavirus
Highlights

With all the information on COVID-19, get the insight from a doctors perspective

For the first time, Penguin Random House India is set to release an e-book, on the history, evolution, facts and myths around the Coronavirus, before the subsequent release of its physical form in the market.

'The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic' has been written by Dr Swapneil Parikh, Maherra Desai and Dr Rajesh M Parikh, and will be available on e-commerce websites from April 5. It will be published under the Ebury Press imprint.

Co-author of the book Dr Parikh says, "On March 7, Jaslok Hospital was fully compliant to deal with the pandemic before a single patient had come in.

This included setting aside space, ordering equipment and conducting staff training and trial runs although they are yet to receive a single Covid-19 patient.

Dr Swapneil Parikh has also helped put together a team of people from the IITs and IIMs and start-up entrepreneurs to form a private citizen task-force that is working on 3D printing ventilators and protective gear, data analysis to forecast the pandemic, telemedicine systems and decentralized testing.

Dr Rajesh M Parikh is the Director of Medical Research and Honorary Neuropsychiatrist at the Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai.

He trained and taught at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions in the U.S. and at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Dr Swapneil Parikh is a practicing physician in Mumbai and the co-founder of a healthcare start up while Maherra Desai is a clinical psychologist and medical researcher.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories