Promote healthy diets, physical activity to tackle rising obesity, diabetes: WHO

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday called on countries to strengthen policies to promote healthy diets and physical activity to combat the rising levels of overweight, obesity, and noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and cancers -- a leading cause of death.

“The burden of overweight, obesity, and associated metabolic disorders has been steadily rising, affecting both children and adults,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

She noted that these have spiked cases of “non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer” and these are now “responsible for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the Region”.

Besides adults, about 50 lakh children under the age of five are overweight, and 373 lakh children between the ages of 5 to 19 are affected in the Region.

The Region is also experiencing a rapid demographic transition with rapid urbanisation, and economic growth further driving unhealthy diets, reduced physical activity, and more sedentary lifestyles. Nearly 74 per cent of adolescents and 50 per cent of adults are not physically active enough.

Obesity and NCDs are major challenges to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It seeks to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third by 2030 through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being.

“Healthy diets and regular physical activity are fundamental to achieving this target,” said the Regional Director.

However, more than knowledge and behaviour change, “environments that support and encourage healthier choices” are needed, she noted.

Wazed also called for strong regulatory frameworks and policies to create healthier food environments at home, school, retail, and digital spaces. Fiscal policies should also incentivise healthy diets, she said.

Wazed noted that several countries in the Region have already made significant progress by introducing food labelling regulations, banning trans fats in food, and implementing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages. But to drive progress towards healthier communities further action is necessary, she said.