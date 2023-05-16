Simple steps for foot health

Diabetes is a metabolic disease. The complications of diabetes are far and widespread. We have microvascular and macrovascular complications. Diabetic foot is the sequelae of a combination of circulatory and neuropathic effects of this disease.

Even a minute breakdown of the skin surface of the foot can cause severe ulcerations. Sometimes, the damage is huge that the foot cannot be salvaged, and amputation is the last resort.

Here are a few tips every diabetic patient can follow to prevent the escalation of the disease.

1. Daily foot inspection. There should be no break in the skin of the sole. Sometimes a mirror can be used to examine the whole foot.

2. After bathing, carefully wipe away moisture between the toes with a soft cotton cloth. No water/ moisture can be allowed in the web spaces.

3. Check the spaces in between toes. Again, no pressure marks should be present.

4. A person with diabetes should never wear tight or ill fitting shoes. Mild pressure applied continuously might lead to red skin and, later, cracks, finally, infection.

5. The nails should be cut and trimmed only after bathing when soft. They should be cut straight across, not shaped around the corners. After cutting, file the nails for a smooth border.

6. Don’t let corners of your toenails grow into the skin and hence, cause an ingrown toenail.

7. Never be barefoot. Even only socks are not advised. People with neuropathy can’t sense any cut or injury. Therefore, even a small piece of stone or glass can unknowingly cut your feet.

8. Avoid open shoes and flip-flops. They expose your foot. The feet should always be covered. Feel inside your shoes to remove anything inside them before wearing

9. Don’t do bathroom surgeries by yourself. This means that the patient shouldn’t self-treat calluses, corns, or other foot problems. Visit a doctor if anything unusual is observed.

10. Bath in lukewarm water. Never with hot water. Moisturise your feet but not in between the toes.

11. Never use hot water bottles/ heating pads on your foot. Protect feet from cold objects too.

12. Pat your skin dry after bathing. Don’t rub vigorously. If you sweat excessively, try an antiperspirant for soles.

13. Avoid sitting cross-legged for a long duration; it impairs blood circulation.

14. Alcohol aggravates neuropathy in diabetics. Smoking causes the narrowing of blood vessels, hence a decreased blood supply to the foot. Avoid tobacco and alcohol.

15. Last but not least, have good diabetes control. Exercise regularly for good blood circulation.

