Live
- Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC says JJB remand illegal, orders release of minor boy
- ICICI Bank 6th Indian company to surpass $100 bn market cap
- Docs call for more surveillance as Pak sees deadly tick-borne virus outbreak
- Fresh water scheme with Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem.
- Death toll rises to 23 in South Korea battery plant fire
- AIADMK Member Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Spurious Liquor Production
- Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory
- Two Teachers Arrested In Maharashtra For NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam
- Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
- Rytu Bharosa Scheme should be provided to the farmers who are cultivating the land- Farmers
Just In
‘Track, trace & eliminate’ illegal tobacco trade, control unrecorded alcohol: WHO
Countries must take effective steps to track, trace, and eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products, and control unrecorded alcohol, said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Countries must take effective steps to track, trace, and eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products, and control unrecorded alcohol, said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.
Regional Director Saima Wazed informed that the WHO South East Asia Region has the highest average tobacco use prevalence among adults.
“The Region accounts for 280 million smokeless tobacco users, nearly 77 per cent of the global total, and 11 million adolescent tobacco users, 30 per cent of the global total,” Saima said.
This is despite the report that tobacco use prevalence among men decreased to 43.7 per cent (from 68.9 per cent) and in women to 9.4 per cent (from 33.5 per cent) between 2000 to 2022 in the WHO SE Asia Region.
The lack of appropriate policies and tools, which are “either not in place, or not optimally implemented” is making the fight against illicit trade “a challenging and daunting task.”
However, by “devoting optimal resources to develop, implement and sustain effective ‘track and trace’ mechanisms… illicit trade can be successfully addressed,” Saima said.
The Regional Director also called on Member countries to become parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). So far, only India and Sri Lanka are parties to the WHO FCTC Protocol from the WHO SE Asia Region.
“This must be done to address both supply-side and demand-side issues, in relation to all forms of tobacco use, to ensure reduction in prevalence of tobacco consumption across our Region,” the Regional Director said.
Meanwhile, the Regional Director also noted that an estimated 25 per cent of global alcohol consumption goes unrecorded -- majorly of lower price and appealing to people from low socioeconomic status.
This “is often irregularly labelled, and often contains unknown ethanol percentage and potentially toxic compounds”, raising health risks, especially for people with underlying alcohol use disorders.