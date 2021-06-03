World Bicycle Day 2021: List of Dedicated Lanes for Cycling In Hyderabad

World Bicycle Day 2021: The Hyderabad Bicycling Club is one of the biggest cycling clubs across the world. The major advantage, the above city offers is definitely wider roads, which are well organized, thus making it more conducive for either early morning or evening cycling, in other words, before and after rush hours. So, what are you waiting for, get your helmet and get going. Here, you can list of dedicated lanes for cycling in Hyderabad city.



1. KBR Park

2. Gachibowli stadium

3. Necklace Road, Saifabad

4. Secunderabad Cantonment Board Roads

5. Shilparamam and Botanical Garden, near Hitec City

6. Durgam Cheruvu Lake(it has got side lanes for cycling) at Hitec City

7. Biodiversity Complex from HITECH City till Mindspace Junction (cycle renting point is also available here)

8. IDBI Junction till Wave Rock in Hyderabad Financial District, Cyberabad. There are cycle renting companies here, you will find various cycles to work.