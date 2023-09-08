World First Aid Day 2023: Date, history, significance

World First Aid Day 2023: The first treatment given to a patient is called first aid. It may be related to pain, injury or cutting. The importance of first-ais is that it is life-saving by nature. It can help people receive the first treatment before going to a professional for further treatment. First aid is a fundamental skill that everyone should know, as it can help us too. When we suffer a cut in any part of the body or any type of injury, we should also be able to provide first aid to ourselves. Every year, World First Aid Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of first aid and how it can provide people with the essential treatment needed for their injuries.



Date:

World First Aid Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of September. This year World First Aid Day will be celebrated on September 9.

History:

In 1859, during the Battle of Solferino, the young businessman Henry Dunant was horrified by the massacre and helped many wounded recover. The incident shocked him so much that he wrote a book called A Memory of Solferino where he talked about his experiences. He later co-founded the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), an organisation dedicated to providing first aid care and raising awareness. The organization declared World First Aid Day in 2000. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year.

Significance:

On this day, organisations come together to raise awareness about the importance of providing first aid care and how it can save lives. First aid helps reduce pain and prevent permanent damage. It also helps aid recovery.