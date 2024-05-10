Live
World Lupus Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Facts
Lupus, an autoimmune disease, manifests when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its tissues and organs, resulting in inflammation.
Lupus, an autoimmune disease, manifests when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its tissues and organs, resulting in inflammation. This inflammation can target various body parts including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs, leading to a multitude of symptoms such as joint pain, headaches, rashes, fever, fatigue, mouth sores, confusion, swollen glands, and blood clots. Additionally, lupus can weaken bones, cause osteoporosis, and pose cardiovascular risks. Factors contributing to its development include genetics, hormones, environmental triggers, smoking, and stress.
World Lupus Day: Date and Significance
Celebrated annually on May 10, World Lupus Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about this debilitating autoimmune disease. With nearly 5 million people worldwide affected by lupus, including 1.5 million in the United States alone, this day emphasizes the importance of enhancing patient healthcare services, advancing research efforts towards understanding the causes and finding a cure for lupus, and promoting early diagnosis and treatment. It brings together organizations and individuals impacted by lupus worldwide, striving to alleviate the suffering of those living with this potentially life-threatening condition.
History of World Lupus Day
Established in 2004 by Lupus Canada, World Lupus Day emerged as a collaborative initiative involving lupus organizations from thirteen countries. Its inception aimed to raise awareness about the often-overlooked disease and mobilize support for research funding, improved patient services, enhanced epidemiological data, and broader public awareness efforts.
Facts about Lupus
World Lupus Day is observed across continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, North and South Americas, and Europe.
Lupus typically afflicts individuals between the ages of 15 to 44 and persists throughout their lives, predominantly affecting women, who comprise nearly 90% of lupus cases.
The term "lupus" originates from the Latin word for wolf, referring to facial lesions resembling a wolf's bite, as observed in the 13th century.
Managing Lupus: Importance of Physical Activity
In commemorating World Lupus Day, it's imperative to underscore the crucial role of physical activity in managing this complex autoimmune condition, also known as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). While significant strides have been made in lupus management, physical activity remains paramount.
As recommended by an international task force, individuals with SLE should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly, supplemented by muscle-strengthening exercises on at least two days per week. Beyond its physical benefits, regular exercise positively impacts mental health, reducing the risk of depression and anxiety, common among those with SLE.