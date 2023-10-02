Live
History of Gandhi Jayanti
Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence through his philosophy of Satyagraha (truth force) and Ahimsa (non-violence)
His principles became the cornerstone of the Indian National Movement, inspiring millions to join the fight for freedom.
Gandhi Jayanti is not just a celebration of a historical figure; it is a day of reflection and commitment to the values he championed. It is a national holiday in India, marked by various activities and events across the country.
One of the most iconic aspects of Gandhi Jayanti is the prayer meeting held at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where the leader was cremated following his assassination on January 30, 1948. Political leaders, dignitaries, and citizens from all walks of life gather to pay their respects by offering flowers and observing a moment of silence.