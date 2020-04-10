History Of Good Friday

Being a holy day for all the Christians, Good Friday is observed every year on Friday before Easter Sunday. This day is commemorated as Jesus Christ's Passion, crucifixion and death as per the Christian bible.

How Do People Observe This Day???

As it is a holy day for all the Christians, most of them involve in fasting and praying. Even Churches hold the special prayers in the afternoon usually around 3 PM remembering the hours when Lord Jesus hung on the cross.

Even re-enacting procession of the cross as in the ritual will depict the final hours of Jesus's life in many Churches. Good Friday is observed in countries like India, Spain, Malta and the Philippines.

As Jesus has been hanged on this day, people remember it as Lord's ascension into heaven. Thus, Christians fast on dry bread and roasted potatoes. This day is also called with the names Black Friday, Sorrowful Day and Long Friday.