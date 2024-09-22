Hustle culture and poor lifestyle habits increase risk of early-onset Alzheimer’s

Increased stress, anxiety, fear of failure, and the pressure to meet high expectations—especially in the workplace, commonly referred to as “hustle culture”—coupled with poor diet and lack of exercise, can be a potent combination leading to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, experts warned on Saturday.

World Alzheimer’s Day, observed annually on September 21, aims to raise awareness about this debilitating neurological disorder. This year, the theme is “Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s,” urging people to recognize and mitigate the risk factors associated with these conditions.

Dr. Ishu Goyal, Deputy Consultant Neurologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, emphasized that the relentless pressures of hustle culture have pushed many to extend their working hours, sacrifice sleep, and adopt unhealthy lifestyles. “Continuous stress, anxiety, and fear of missing targets have forced individuals to work longer hours, cutting down on essential sleep, physical activity, and balanced nutrition. All these factors contribute to the deposition of abnormal proteins in the brain, leading to its degradation,” Dr. Goyal explained.

These abnormal proteins, which are linked to Alzheimer’s, are normally cleared from the brain during sleep, a process supported by a healthy diet rich in antioxidants. However, the hustle culture disrupts this natural recovery mechanism by denying the body adequate rest and proper nutrition.

Dr. Goyal also highlighted the increased risk for those genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s. “Individuals with genetic mutations that make them susceptible to dementia could face cognitive issues earlier in life if they adhere to this lifestyle, neglecting their mental and physical well-being,” she said.

To mitigate these risks, experts recommend making lifestyle changes that prioritize physical and mental health. Dr. Goyal advised incorporating regular breaks during work, adopting relaxation techniques, maintaining a balanced diet, and ensuring adequate sleep to help the brain maintain its biochemical balance and stave off the onset of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that initially presents as mild cognitive issues, such as short-term memory loss, but progressively worsens, leading to severe cognitive decline and a loss of independence. The disorder affects millions worldwide, with an estimated 5 million people in India living with dementia, 60-70% of whom have Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, more than 55 million people suffer from this condition, a number that is projected to triple by 2050 if current trends continue.

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, emphasized that Alzheimer’s is not merely a condition of memory loss. “Alzheimer’s involves the comprehensive deterioration of brain functions, including thinking, reasoning, behavior, and emotions. It’s a progressive and irreversible disease,” he stated.

The experts also called for proactive measures to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hema Krishna P, Consultant of Neurology and Movement Disorders at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, advocated for regular physical exercise, a balanced and nutritious diet, and participation in cognitive activities to stimulate brain function.

“Maintaining cardiovascular health is crucial,” Dr. Krishna added. “Controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and diabetes significantly reduces the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.”

As Alzheimer’s mainly affects older adults, with the risk increasing considerably after the age of 65, adopting these preventative strategies early in life can play a critical role in reducing the likelihood of developing the disease later on.