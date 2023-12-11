A mountain is basically a huge landform that rises above the land that surrounds it in a limit area, typically forming in a peak at the top. Mountains are generally deemed to be steeper than a hill. Mountains are formed by volcanism or tectonic forces. The force can raise the earth’s surface locally. Glaciers, weather conditions, and rivers can slowly erode the mountains. There are a few mountains that have isolated summits. However, most tend to be part of big mountain ranges.

International Mountain Day has been created so that we can embrace the wonder and magic of the mountains around us. There are some truly spectacular mountains all around the world. You may have even had the pleasure of climbing one or several of them. Some of the most famous mountains include the likes of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Fuji, and Mount Everest. On this date, we appreciate all of the world’s mountains. It is also a good day to take some time to reflect on those who have lost their lives while attempting to do dangerous mountain climbs and to pay tribute to them.