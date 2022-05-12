International Nurses Day
Highlights
International Nurses Day
Unfortunately, many people seem to think that the most important people in the healthcare system are the doctors, but this is simply not true.
Ever the underdog, nurses play a key role in all of our medical institutions, being responsible for the welfare, safety and recovery of patients.
On many occasions, it was a vigilant nurse who noticed a mistake in a doctor's prescription in time to save someone's life.
Acknowledge the hard work, long hours, and emotional duress that are part of the life of every nurse on International Nurses Day.
Next Story