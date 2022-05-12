Unfortunately, many people seem to think that the most important people in the healthcare system are the doctors, but this is simply not true.

Ever the underdog, nurses play a key role in all of our medical institutions, being responsible for the welfare, safety and recovery of patients.

On many occasions, it was a vigilant nurse who noticed a mistake in a doctor's prescription in time to save someone's life.

Acknowledge the hard work, long hours, and emotional duress that are part of the life of every nurse on International Nurses Day.