International Olympic Day 2021

International Olympic Day: Sports fascinate us, it sets the adrenaline rushing to clinch the title! Once the amphitheater shouted and cheered their favorite gladiators to win trophies - the extreme sport that entertained the Roman Republic or a nicer civilized version of competition of the ancient Greeks who sent athletes to festivals of games to honour the gods. The most important and prestigious were the games held at Olympia to honor Zeus, the king of the gods.



All evolves, the games that were held in Olympia were restored and reinstated by a visionary named Pierre de Coubertin the founder of the modern Olympics. The journey now takes us to The International Olympic Day celebrated across the world on June 23 every year to commemorate the significance of games and sports in our lives and to encourage involvement in games and sports across the world, regardless of age, gender, caste, or religion. It was the year 1894 The International Olympic Day was first celebrated in nine countries - Austria, Belgium, Canada, Great Britain, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

For more than two decades now, the event has helped to spread the Olympic values to every corner of the world. If you're an active sports freak and want to get active on Olympic Day, join activities organized by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) in your country or just join us on social media and tell us what you do!

Olympic Day was announced in 1948 to honor the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris. The focus was to encourage participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability. Today we see much participation from people who appreciate the spirit of the game and take up the opportunity to keep themselves fitter and healthier. As said, the very idea behind celebrating the International Olympic Day was to encourage people across the world in taking part in games and sports and inspiring them to become their best versions.

Today Olympic Day is shaping into much more than just a sports event. Centered on the three pillars "move", "learn" and "discover", NOCs are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities. Several countries have come forward to incorporate the event into the school curriculum and, in recent years, more to it many NOCs have added concerts and exhibitions to the celebration.

The theme of International Olympic Day 2021: Stay healthy, stay strong, stay active with the #OlympicDay workout on 23 June.

Olympic Day Run is an international Olympic Movement activity supporting mass organized by National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was formally established on 23 June 1894 through the efforts of Pierre de Coubertin promoting competitive sport as a revival of the ancient Olympic Games.

Tribute to Milkha Singh - Track star Milkha Singh of India, a three-time Olympian who was known as the "Flying Sikh," was a fierce sprinter.

He secured the fourth in the event at the 1960 Olympics in Rome when the first four finishers all broke the previous world record. Singh was one of India's most decorated athletes who won laurels for the country.