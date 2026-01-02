Justin Bieber calls for a safer, more honest music industry

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has opened up about the challenges he faced growing up in the music industry and expressed a desire for meaningful change. The 31-year-old, who rose to fame as a child star, revealed that his early years in the spotlight came with intense pressures and a lack of protection, which left deep emotional scars.

In an Instagram series of posts, Bieber reflected on his struggles, including legal issues such as a 2014 conviction for reckless driving following an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. He emphasized that while his talent was nurtured, his well-being often was not. “I grew up in a system that rewarded my gift but didn't always protect my soul,” he wrote. “There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn't fully choose. That kind of pressure leaves wounds you don't see on stage.”

The singer credited his Christian faith with helping him navigate the pain. “Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain, not excusing what hurt me but teaching me how not to become bitter,” he added. Bieber stressed that his reflections come not from a place of victimhood but from healing and restoration. “Because I’m healed, I can forgive. Not to pretend injustice didn’t happen, but so it doesn’t keep living through me,” he said.

Bieber also shared his vision for the industry, highlighting that he seeks transformation, not revenge. “I want it transformed. What happened to me was real, but it doesn’t get the final word. Jesus didn’t help me cope, he restored my identity. I’m not a product,” he wrote. He urged for a music industry that is “safer, more honest, more human,” emphasizing that the goal is redemption rather than destruction.

Through his candid reflections, Justin Bieber is using his platform to advocate for systemic changes in the music world, highlighting the need to prioritize artists’ mental and emotional well-being alongside their talents.