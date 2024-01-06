Kharmas 2024: Check Opportune Dates For Work Post This Inauspicious Peri

In Hindu tradition, it is customary to carefully choose auspicious timings before undertaking significant endeavors such as marriages, starting a new business, or making important purchases like a car. With the commencement of the new year in 2024, the Sun is currently in transit through the Sagittarius zodiac sign. However, it is important to note that Kharmas, a month considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition, is currently underway, prohibiting all auspicious activities. Kharmas will conclude after Makar Sankranti on January 15, and only then can one proceed with auspicious works without any apprehensions.

Here are some auspicious dates for the month of January:

• January 17, Wednesday: Paush Shukla Saptami Tithi, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra

• January 21, Sunday: Paush Shukla Ekadashi Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra

• January 25, Thursday: Paush Shukla Purnima Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

• January 26, Friday: Magh Krishna Pratipada Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

• January 31, Wednesday: Magh Krishna Panchami Tithi, Hasta Nakshatra

And for February:

• February 4, Sunday: Magh Krishna Navami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

• February 12, Monday: Magh Shukla Tritiya Tithi, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra

• February 15, Thursday: Magh Shukla Shashthi Tithi, Ashwini Nakshatra

• February 22, Thursday: Magh Shukla Trayodashi Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

Moving into March:

• March 2, Saturday: Phalgun Krishna Saptami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

• March 3, Sunday: Phalgun Krishna Ashtami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

• March 13, Wednesday: Phalgun Shukla Tritiya Tithi, Ashwini Nakshatra

It's worth noting that Kharmas will resume from March 14 to April 13. Afterward, Dev Guru Jupiter will remain active from May 7 to June 6. It's important for auspicious works that the planet Jupiter stays in the ascendant state, as undertaking such activities when Jupiter sets may lead to issues such as a lack of motivation and confidence. Despite some people engaging in auspicious activities during the Kharmas period based on Panchang, the caution against it stems from the belief that the Sun is weakened during its transition into Sagittarius. However, the Kharmas month is considered auspicious for performing pilgrimages.

