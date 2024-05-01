Labour Day 2024: Commemorating Workers’ Struggles and Achievements

Every year on May 1, International Labour Day is observed worldwide to honour the tireless efforts and sacrifices of workers and labour movements. Known as May Day or International Workers’ Day, this occasion highlights the invaluable role of labourers in building society, while also addressing ongoing challenges such as exploitation and unsafe working conditions.

International Labour Day 2024: Theme

While the official theme for International Labour Day 2024 is yet to be announced by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the day remains a significant platform for acknowledging workers’ accomplishments, advocating for their rights, and promoting a more equitable future of work globally.

International Labour Day 2024: Quotes

1. ‘All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence’ – Martin Luther King Jr

2. ‘No human masterpiece has been created without great labour’ – Andre Gide

3. ‘Rest when you’re weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, and your spirit. Then get back to work’ – Ralph Marston

4. ‘Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life’ – Confucius

5. ‘The dignity of labour depends not on what you do, but how you do it’ – Edwin Osgood

International Labour Day 2024: India Connection

1. In India, the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan celebrated the first May Day in Madras (now Chennai) in 1923, organised by Comrade Singaravelar.

2. May 1 is also observed as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day to commemorate the statehood of these two states in 1960.

3. Labour Day is known by various names in different Indian states, with May Day being the most common.

4. It is referred to as Kamgar Din in Hindi, Karmika Dinotsavam in Telugu, Thozhilali Dinam in Malayalam, Karmikara Dinacharane in Kannada, Kamgar Divas in Marathi, Uzhaipalar Dhinam in Tamil, and Shromik Dibosh in Bengali.

International Labour Day 2024: History

The origins of Labour Day trace back to the late 19th century when workers worldwide began demanding improved working conditions, fair wages, and shorter hours. On May 1, 1886, workers in Chicago initiated a strike for an eight-hour workday, which led to the Haymarket incident, sparking a movement for workers' rights. In 1889, the Second International declared May 1 as International Workers’ Day to commemorate the Haymarket incident and advocate for workers’ rights.

International Labour Day 2024: Significance

International Labour Day serves as a crucial opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of workers to societal development and essential services. It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles for workers’ rights and better working conditions globally, urging policymakers to prioritise social fairness and equity.