Let the Beats Drop: Your Go-To Guide for Royal Stag BoomBox

Get ready for an electrifying night featuring powerhouse performers—Amit Trivedi, Nikhita Gandhi, Raftaar, and DJ Yogii. This guide will help you make the most of your Royal Stag BoomBox experience, ensuring you're fully prepared for an unforgettable multi-sensory musical journey with some of India’s most loved artists.

Tickets & Entry

Make sure to purchase tickets only from official sources like Paytm Insider & District. Keep your tickets handy by saving them digitally or printing them out. To ensure a seamless experience, plan to arrive at least an hour early—you won't want to miss the electrifying set by DJ Yogii!

What to Wear

Wear comfortable shoes because you'll be dancing your heart out to hits like Raftaar’s ‘Baby Marvaake Manegi’ and Amit Trivedi’s ‘Choudhary’. Dress in layers to adapt to temperature changes throughout the event or rock a Royal Stag BoomBox merchandise t-shirt to show off your style. Get ready for more than just your favorite songs—you’ll also groove with Raftaar and Nikhita while enjoying interactive AR setups.

Essentials to Carry

Remember to bring a portable charger for your devices and your ID for entry. Pack a lightweight jacket to stay cozy while you enjoy the thrilling EAFC Face-Off competition between Munna Bhai Gaming and Joker Ki Haveli, live on stage.

Security Checklist

Carry minimal belongings and familiarize yourself with the list of prohibited items to avoid bringing anything that won’t be allowed inside. Stick to the essentials to streamline your entry and enjoy a hassle-free experience. Don’t forget to capture the moment with an AR selfie featuring all the Royal Stag BoomBox artists—it’s a memory you’ll want to keep forever!

Stay hydrated and don’t forget to check out the food trucks at the venue. Hope you have a great time at the event!