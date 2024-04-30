Lifestyle launches Carrera Eyewear with Pat Cummins at its Begumpet store in Hyderabad

Lifestyle, one of India’s leading fashion destinations, is thrilled to announce the launch of Carrera Eyewear at its Begumpet store in Hyderabad. This marks the brand’s debut at Lifestyle across India, inaugurated by the celebrated Australian cricketer and brand ambassador of Carrera - Pat Cummins. Cummins also made a special appearance at the Inorbit store, adding to the excitement surrounding Carrera's launch at Lifestyle.

With this exciting launch, Lifestyle has added another elite brand to its portfolio, now boasting a diverse array of over 150 national and international brands. Among these, the Sunglasses category includes brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Police, Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, Royal Enfield, and more ensuring an extensive selection that cater to various tastes and preferences.

Carrera Eyewear, celebrated as one of the most popular eyewear brands globally, prides itself on delivering a high-quality, lightweight experience for wearers. Renowned for its distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to excellence, Carrera introduces an impressive range of stylish sunglasses and everyday eyewear, further enhancing Lifestyle's fashion offerings in India.

Lifestyle remains committed to bringing the best of brands to its customers, and ceaselessly curating an unmatched shopping journey. By seeking out the latest trends, Lifestyle guarantees its customers access to the world's most coveted and exclusive fashion and eyewear labels.

Speaking about the launch, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President-Marketing, Lifestyle, said, “We are excited to introduce Carrera Eyewear to our customers in India through our Lifestyle store in Hyderabad. Carrera's blend of sports heritage and fashion-forward designs perfectly aligns with Lifestyle's commitment to offering the latest trends and premium brands. We believe Carrera will resonate strongly with our customers seeking both style and functionality in eyewear."

Commenting on the launch, Pat Cummins, Australian cricketer, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Carrera's journey as it marks its debut at Lifestyle. Carrera's legacy of pushing boundaries and its commitment to excellence resonate deeply with me. I believe Lifestyle’s consumers will embrace Carrera's iconic eyewear, crafted for those who dare to stand out.”

The launch of Carrera Eyewear at Lifestyle represents a union of two iconic brands dedicated to inspiring individuals to express themselves. With Lifestyle's reputation for trendsetting and Carrera's innovative designs, this collaboration is set to redefine eyewear trends in India.