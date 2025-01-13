  • Menu
Makar Sankranti Special: Microwave Oven Recipes to Brighten Up Your Celebrations

Makar Sankranti Special: Microwave Oven Recipes to Brighten Up Your Celebrations
Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of a new harvest season, bringing with it a sense of joy and togetherness. This year, the Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group brings to you delicious Makar Sankranti recipes to prepare in your Godrej microwave-oven. Food plays a big part in these celebrations, and our quick and easy microwave oven recipes are designed to make your life easier. Happy Makar Sankranti!

JAGGERY HALWA

Ingredients

Jaggery Powder 1 cup

Suji 1 cup

Ghee ½ cup

Water 1 ½ cup

Rose water 1 tsp

Cardamom Powder ¼ tsp

Cashew, Chopped 6

Pistachio 6

Almond, Chopped 6

Kishmish 8

Method of Preparation: -

Step 1: Take a microwave oven safe glass bowl. Add the suji in an even layer and place it in the oven. Select micro mode, set time for 3 minutes and press start to roast it. Stir twice in between.

Step 2: Once done, remove the roasted suji and add water and jaggery. Mix well and cook for

3 minutes.

Step 3: Remove the bowl and add ghee, rose water, cardamom powder, cashew, almonds and pistachio. Mix well and cook again for 2 minutes. Serve hot.

TIL-GUD LADOO

Ingredients

Sesame seeds 1 cup

Peanuts ½ cup

Shredded Coconut ½ cup

Powdered Jaggery 1 cup

Cardamom powder ¼ tsp

Water as required

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Take a microwave oven safe glass bowl. Add the sesame seeds in an even layer and place it in the oven. Select micro mode, set time for 2 minutes and press start to roast it. Stir it twice in between. Set aside.

Step 2: Take a butter paper, add peanuts in an even layer and place it in the oven. Select micro mode, set time for 4 minutes and press start to roast it. Stir after every minute. Set aside.

Step 3: Take another butter paper, add the shredded coconut, spread it well and place it in the oven. Select micro mode, set time for 2 minutes and press start to roast it. Stir it twice in between.

Set aside.

Step 4: Now, take a microwave oven safe glass bowl. Add water and jaggery, mix well and cook for 4 minutes. Stir after every minute.

Step 5: Remove the bowl and add the roasted sesame seeds, peanuts, coconut and cardamom powder. Mix well. Shape the mixture in small balls. Serve hot.

PEANUTS CHIKKI

Ingredients:

Peanuts 2 cups

Jaggery 1½ cup

Water as required

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Take a butter paper. Add peanuts in an even layer and place it in the oven. Select micro mode, set time for 4 minutes and press start to roast it. Stir after every minute. Set aside.

Step 2: Now, take a microwave oven safe glass bowl. Add water and jaggery, mix well and cook for 5 minutes. Stir after every minute.

Step 3: Remove the jaggery bowl and add peanuts. Mix well. Spread the jaggery and peanuts mix on a lightly greased flat dish. Cut in to desired shapes and set to cool. Enjoy!

