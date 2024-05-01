May Day 2024: Here is a brief story on labour divisions in the country

In ancient times of india the castism was divided into four groups according to work and occupation like this



Chaturvarnam Maya sristam.

Guna karma vibhagashah .

Tasyakartarapimam

Viddiyakartaramavyayam.

In Bhagavad Gita lord Krishna says that the four fold cast has been created by according to the Guna and Karma.Though I am the author there of know me as non doer ,and immutable.

But in modern times of 19 th century in india the division of workers influenced by various factors such as economic activities,industries,sectors,Skills, education levels,and geographic locations.Here are the some of the key modern labour divisions in India.

1 . Organised sector:-This category includes workers employed in formal organisations.Such as government jobs, Public sector enterprises,large private companies,and multi national companies etc...they typically recieve regular salaries, benifits and leagal protections under labour laws.

2. Un organised sectors...

The informal sector comprises workers engaged in activities such as street vending,small scale manufacturing, domestic workers, construction work, agriculture and unorganised services.They often lack job security, social security benefits,and access to formal employment contracts.

3. Skilled workers ...

These workers possess specialised training , education,or certification such as engineering, Health care, information technology,finance skill trades and professional services.The often command higher wages,and have better career compared to un skilled labour .

4. Un skilled and semi skilled labourers...

They are commonly employed in sectors like agriculture, Construction, manufacturing, hospitality,retail, domestic workers.

5. White -coller workers.

These people involves in administrative, managerial, professional,and clerical roles various sectors such as banking, finance , education, health care, information technology,media,and government services.

6. Blue coller workers....

These people involved in physical tasks ,manual labour, and technical roles in industries.Such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics,where housing and maintenance services.

7. Agriculture labour....

India has a significant number of agricultural workers engaged in farming.farestry, fishing, related activities.They play crucial role in food production.But often face problems like low wages, seasonal employment,lack of mechanisation and land tenure issues.

8. Service sector workers...

These people involved in working for hospitality, costomer service ,retail,and other services.

9. Domestic workers ...These people are involved in house hold services such as cooking, cleaning,and child care.

10. Migrant labourers...

The people migrated one place to another insearch of employment called migrant labourer.

These labourers face various challenges including social integration, language barriers, discrimination, exploitation,and leagal issues, related to immigration status,and work permits etc...

May Day....

On the 1st May of every year,we celebrate International labour Day in the name of May day.It holds historical,and cultural significance .

It commemorates the labour movement and struggle for the workers rights .It originated from the hey market in Chicago affair in 1886.Where workers protested for eight hour work day.

International Solidarity...

May day is a day of international Solidarity among workers, unions,and labour rights organisations world wide.

It high lites the unity and collective efforts of workers globally.

Workers rights ...

It serves as a reminder of on going fight for fair wages,better working conditions,and social justice for workers across various industries.and sectors.

Symbol of unity....

May day is a symbol of unity and empowerment for workers , highlighting their contributions to society and advocating for their rights and wellbeing.

Cultural celebrations....

In many countries may day is celebrated with parades,rallies,and other events to honour workers achievements.

And advocate for continued progress in labour rights...

But in India some of the labour unions looting the labourers by collecting heavy amount in the name of donations.If a unskilled want to join as the porter he have to pay 80 thousand to one lakh rupees to the union leaders to get union identity card in a mandal area.It may be vary to urban and metro stations.

The Central Government has been providing many schemes for the welfare of labourers like.

1. Pradhan mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana.

It is a pension scheme for unorganised sector workers providing them a pension after the age of 60 years .It aims to ensure social security for them in the informal sector.

2. Employees State Insurance Scheme ...

It provides social security and health care to employees and their developments in case of sickness, meternity, disability,of death due to employment injury.

3.Employees provident fund....

It is a retirement benifit scheme for Organised workers .

4. National Career Service .

NCS is a digital plot form that connects job seekers with employees.And provide career guidance and job maching and skill development services.

5. Skill India mission.

Launched under the mission of skill development and Entrepreneurship ,this mission aims to provide skill training to youth across various sectors.

6. Mahatma Gandhi National rural employment guarantee act ...

MGNREGA provides guaranteed wage employment to rural households, there by benifit rural labourers.

7. Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana...

PM RP Y incentivises employer's for generate new employment opportunities by contributing to EPF and ESIC .

8. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramin Koshal Yojana.

This scheme focuses on rural youth on providing skill training and placement assistance.