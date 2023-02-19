Mumbai’s biggest strawberry festival kickstarts

This weekend, R CITY in Mumbai, is holding the first-ever "Fest-O-Berry" festival. The event kick started on Saturday and will be fininshed on Sunday. Things2Do is hosting the largest strawberry celebration, the city has ever seen in the mall's courtyard.

So, all strawberry fans are going crazy to enjoy delicious strawberry dishes while savouring the sweetness of premium fresh berries.

Make the most of the season by indulging in a variety of delectable strawberry-based jams, sweets, milkshakes, beverages, ice creams, and more.

The two-day mega festival claims to include workshops, Strawberry Land for children, loads of mouthwatering food and drink choices with over 25 unique dishes, workshops, some great musical performances to groove to, and many other exciting experiences.