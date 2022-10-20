Each year, people in various parts of the world gather for a celebration of the most delicious harvest of the year and come together to share the joy and fun of apples. Events range in size from minor to full-blown fairs in villages all over the country, where enthusiasts come together to share recipes for juice and cider, advice on how to properly grow their apples, and information on all the apple varieties available.



Apples can be eaten and enjoyed not only on National Apple Day but every day. After all, as the old saying goes: "an apple a day keeps the doctor away".