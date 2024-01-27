National Geographic Day is a day for us to pay tribute to the incredible National Geographic Magazine, which is also sometimes referred to as NAT GEO.

This magazine has been going strong for many years now; over three decades! It originally contains articles about world culture, history, geography, and science. It is known for having a glossy format, a rectangular and bright yellow border, and some of the most incredible and dramatic photographs. Since 2019, The Walt Disney Company has had a controlling interest in the magazine.