National Hugging Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, and Statuses to Share with Loved Ones

National Hugging Day is observed every year on January 21. It was founded on March 29, 1986, by Rev. Kevin Zaborney in Caro, Michigan. This day encourages people to openly express their emotions and embrace the ones they love. It is a reminder of how comforting a hug can be, offering warmth, affection, and emotional connection.

Celebrate with Heartfelt Wishes

• Sending you a big hug to remind you that you are loved and cherished. Happy National Hugging Day!

• I wish you were here so I could give you a warm hug! Looking forward to seeing you soon.

• To the person who gives the best hugs—happy National Hugging Day! You are truly loved.

• On this National Hugging Day, remember that you have lifetime access to my hugs! Can’t wait to see you.

• To the one who brightens my life with every hug, sending you all my love today.

Touching Messages to Share

• Whether you’re having a good day or a bad one, I’m sending you a warm hug to lift your spirits.

• A warm hug is being sent your way to remind you of how wonderful you are. Happy National Hugging Day!

• Here’s a hug wrapped in love, comfort, and joy. Have a wonderful National Hugging Day!

• A hug speaks more than words—sending you all the love and positivity today.

• May this National Hugging Day bring you warmth and happiness through the power of a simple hug.

Virtual Hugs for WhatsApp and Facebook Statuses

• A hug is a simple yet powerful way to show love. Give your loved ones a big embrace today!

• On National Hugging Day, may you receive the warmest hugs from those who matter most.

• From me to you, sending you all the love and hugs you deserve. Have a beautiful day ahead.

• Sometimes, all we need is a hug to feel better. Sending one your way right now.

• Let’s hug it out today and remind each other of the love we share.

This National Hugging Day, take a moment to embrace those around you, whether in person or through a heartfelt message. A hug is a simple gesture that holds immense power to brighten someone's day and strengthen emotional bonds. Share your love and warmth with those who matter most, and let them know how special they are.