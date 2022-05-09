Wines have always been a popular drink since their origination thousands of years ago. One special drink in the wine family is Moscato, made with a kind of grape that has been used since the Renaissance times of Italy.

National Moscato Day aims to celebrate the history and taste of this delicate wine.

The viticulture of wine has been known to be around as long as the grapevine. The vine is native to the area south of the Black Sea near the disputed territories of Georgia and Armenia. Wine-making is most believed to have originated in Mesopotamia as early as 3000 BC and helped influence Egypt before dynastic times.

Wine production in Italy is believed to have originated from the influence of the Etruscans civilization who lived in what is known today as Tuscany. It is also likely to have been influenced by the Mesopotamian civilizations before the Greeks brought winemaking to Sicily.

The Romans improved the winemaking process, and thus became famous for their abilities. Even as wine grew and fell in popularity, it continued to be produced by Christian monks during the Renaissance. But it wasn't until the 19th and 20th centuries that wine production became regulated so that people could finally have realistic expectations about what a bottle of wine might actually be like.

Moscato is made from the Moscato Blanco (or Muscat Canelli) grape, one of the oldest grapes in Italy. Moscato is popular for its variety of flavours, such as light and dry, sweet and sparkling or rich dessert wine. Their sparkling, rich and yet so light flavour is popular as a party drink.

As the third most popular wine in the United States, Moscato has become a popular version of wine to be served at large gatherings, as it is often well-liked by many different people. It has variations such as white, red, and rose to compliment all kinds of delicious foods. So, grab a glass and drink away for National Moscato Day!