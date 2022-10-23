National Mother-In-Law Day

There's a lot of jokes about them, the bane of our existence and the constant nagging voice that hangs at the back of our heads.

Literally, if they happen to be riding in the back seat of the car, or sitting in your living room, or heck, hanging out in the mother-in-law that your wife just insisted that you had to build on the back acres of your property.

Yeah, we know, they're not often our favorite people either, and more often than not are a major component of why we don't want to get married. Either way, Mother-in-Law day celebrates all that is good about them… given time I'm sure we can think about something.