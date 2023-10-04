National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues

National Vodka Day: Vodka fans will surely admit that vodka is an extremely versatile alcohol. It is light and breezy at the same time and, due to its versatility, it is one of those spirits that can be greatly experimented with. It can be paired with literally anything, however, while doing so, balance is something that should be given special importance.



This National Vodka Day, here are 3 amazing vodka-based cocktail recipes that will help you cut through the mid-week mundanity in no time. Look at the recipes-

1. Moscow Mule:

Ingredients:

• 2 oz vodka

• 1 oz fresh lime juice

• Ginger beer

• Ice cubes

• Lime wedge for garnish

Instructions:

• Fill a copper mug with ice cubes.

• Pour vodka and lime juice over the ice.

• Top with ginger beer.

• Stir gently and garnish with a lime wedge.

2. Cosmopolitan:

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ oz vodka

• 1 oz triple sec

• ½ oz cranberry juice

• ½ oz fresh lime juice

• Ice cubes

• Orange twist for garnish

Instructions:

• Fill a shaker with ice.

• Add vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice to the shaker.

• Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass.

• Garnish with an orange twist.

3. Bloody Mary:

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ oz vodka

• 3 oz tomato juice

• ½ oz lemon juice

• Dash of hot sauce

• Dash of Worcestershire sauce

• Celery salt and pepper to taste

• Celery stalk and lemon wedge for garnish

Instructions:

• Rim a glass with celery salt.

• Fill the glass with ice.

• In a shaker, combine vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, and pepper.

• Shake well and strain into the prepared glass.

• Garnish with a celery stalk and a lemon wedge.