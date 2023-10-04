Live
- Immunity given to lawmakers should not protect them from criminal prosecution for accepting bribes: Centre in Supreme Court
- 'I am not as communal as I am made out to be': Smriti Irani's swipe at Oppn
- 2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter, identified
- SC releases accused, who couldn't comply with HC condition, on bail after 3 years
- Nitish Kumar must answer how JD-U MLC was able to obtain caste survey data: Sushil Modi
- 'Gehlot Saheb, 2023 comes before 2030, have you forgotten count', Nadda takes dig at Raj CM
- What happened on October 5 in History?
- Apollo Medical College hosts 'White Coat Ceremony'
- Know about cybersecurity trends
- Youth shot at by unidentified gunmen in J&K’s Anantnag
Just In
National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
Vodka fans will surely admit that vodka is an extremely versatile alcohol. It is light and breezy at the same time and, due to its versatility, it is one of those spirits that can be greatly experimented with.
National Vodka Day: Vodka fans will surely admit that vodka is an extremely versatile alcohol. It is light and breezy at the same time and, due to its versatility, it is one of those spirits that can be greatly experimented with. It can be paired with literally anything, however, while doing so, balance is something that should be given special importance.
This National Vodka Day, here are 3 amazing vodka-based cocktail recipes that will help you cut through the mid-week mundanity in no time. Look at the recipes-
1. Moscow Mule:
Ingredients:
• 2 oz vodka
• 1 oz fresh lime juice
• Ginger beer
• Ice cubes
• Lime wedge for garnish
Instructions:
• Fill a copper mug with ice cubes.
• Pour vodka and lime juice over the ice.
• Top with ginger beer.
• Stir gently and garnish with a lime wedge.
2. Cosmopolitan:
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ oz vodka
• 1 oz triple sec
• ½ oz cranberry juice
• ½ oz fresh lime juice
• Ice cubes
• Orange twist for garnish
Instructions:
• Fill a shaker with ice.
• Add vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice to the shaker.
• Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass.
• Garnish with an orange twist.
3. Bloody Mary:
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ oz vodka
• 3 oz tomato juice
• ½ oz lemon juice
• Dash of hot sauce
• Dash of Worcestershire sauce
• Celery salt and pepper to taste
• Celery stalk and lemon wedge for garnish
Instructions:
• Rim a glass with celery salt.
• Fill the glass with ice.
• In a shaker, combine vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, and pepper.
• Shake well and strain into the prepared glass.
• Garnish with a celery stalk and a lemon wedge.