Navratri 2023: Easy and Beautiful DIY Home Decor Tips

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023: Navratri is a vibrant and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm in India. This nine-night festival is dedicated to honouring Goddess Durga and the various manifestations of her. Home decoration is a central element of Navratri celebrations as people use creative and colourful decoration to create a festive atmosphere.



If you're looking to infuse your home with the spirit of Navratri, here are some do-it-yourself (DIY) home decorating tips that can help you transform your space into a festive wonderland:

1. Floral Garlands:

Create beautiful flower garlands using marigolds or any vibrant flowers. String them together and hang them around door frames or along staircases.

2. Rangoli with Flowers:

Instead of the traditional coloured powders, make a rangoli using colourful flower petals. You can create intricate designs or go for a simple and elegant pattern.

3. Paper Lanterns:

Craft paper lanterns in different shapes and sizes. Hang them from the ceiling or place them around the house. Add LED lights inside for an enchanting effect.

4. Fabric Drapes:

Use colourful fabrics to create drapes or curtains. You can hang them across windows or as room dividers. It adds a touch of elegance and colour to your home.

5. Clay Pot Decor:

Paint and decorate clay pots with traditional or modern designs. Place them strategically around the house with vibrant flowers or diyas.

6. Fruit Centerpieces:

Arrange fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes in a decorative bowl. It not only looks beautiful but also adds a refreshing fragrance to the air.

7. Candle Holders:

Decorate simple glass jars or old candle holders with glitter, paint, or lace. Place tea lights or candles inside to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

8. DIY Torans:

Make your own torans (door hangings) using beads, shells, or fabric. Hang them on the main entrance and around the house for a festive feel.

9. DIY Mandala Art:

Create intricate mandala art on canvas or paper. Frame and place them on walls for a touch of spirituality and artistry.

10. DIY Pooja Thali:

Design your own pooja thali with traditional motifs. Use it during prayers and rituals, and it can also be a beautiful centerpiece.

Remember to use colours that resonate with the festive spirit, like reds, yellows, and greens. The key is to enjoy the process and let your creativity flow. Happy decorating!