Observing Somvati Amavasya: Date, Rituals, and Significance

The significance of this special day lies in honouring our forefathers and ancestors who have departed from this world. They are commemorated with offerings of food and water on the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya, a day celebrated annually with profound dedication and devotion. This day holds immense religious and spiritual importance. As it typically falls on a Monday, it is aptly named Somvati Amavasya. Various pujas and rituals are conducted specifically dedicated to our ancestors and forefathers. There are prescribed guidelines and practices to be adhered to on this auspicious day. As we prepare to observe this sacred occasion, it's essential to understand these aspects.

Date of Somvati Amavasya:

Somvati Amavasya for this year falls on April 8, which is a Monday. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:21 AM on April 8 and ends at 11:50 PM on the same day, marking the auspicious time for performing rituals.

Rituals on Somvati Amavasya:

1. Holy Bath and Ghee Lamp Lighting: The day starts with an early morning holy bath, followed by lighting a ghee lamp dedicated to ancestors.

2. Pitru Tarpan: Brahmins are invited to perform Pitru Tarpan, a ritual aimed at mitigating Pitru Dosha, or ancestral afflictions.

3. Hawan and Yajna: Hawan (sacred fire ritual) and yajna (ritual offering) are conducted, specifically dedicated to forefathers and ancestors.

4. Bhagavad Gita Path: Some households organise readings of the Bhagavad Gita to honour departed souls.

5. Charitable Acts: Clothes, food, and dakshina (offering) are distributed to Brahmins and the needy as part of the day's observances.

Significance of Somvati Amavasya:

Somvati Amavasya holds great religious and spiritual significance, serving as an occasion to pay homage to ancestors and forefathers. It marks the first Somvati Amavasya of the year 2024. Additionally, it is advised not to conduct joyous ceremonies such as weddings, engagements, or roka ceremonies on this day. It is also recommended to refrain from purchasing new clothes or ornaments as a sign of respect for the solemnity of the occasion.